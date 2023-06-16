Readers of this column know I love video projection and the big-screen experience. Many people are interested in the projectors but are hesitant to make such an expensive investment because they're not sure how much they will use it. Problem solved: I recently found a satisfying high-definition projector that can be used for movies, television, video gaming or business presentations, and I bought it for under $100.

A few weeks ago, I saw the $164.99 Febfoxs 1080p projector on Amazon with a checkbox coupon that reduced the price almost in half to $82.99 (that's $82 off). It has an LED light source that never needs to be replaced, two HDMI inputs, screen mirroring with Android and iOS devices and native 1080p resolution. The reviews were good (4.3 out of 5 stars with over 325 reviews), and the specs were enticing, so I bought one.

It is an amazing deal. The projector includes a soft-sided case, as well as an HDMI cable and composite audio/video input cable.

I'll get the main negative out of the way before I go over the many positives. I tried screen mirroring with my iOS devices, and it was buggy. I suggest you not bother with mirroring and use only the HDMI ports. You can buy a $17 HDMI to USB-C or HDMI to Lightning cable and use a wired connection for a hassle-free experience. You also can connect streaming sticks from Roku or Amazon, cable/satellite boxes, Blu-ray players and video game systems for immersive big-screen gaming. It makes a decent business projector, too.

The picture quality isn't up to the standard of much pricier projectors, which is to be expected, but it puts up a really big image that is satisfying to watch. The Amazon listing mentions images up to 250 inches, which seems ambitious, but I projected at 120 inches and it handled it very well. Focusing is easy, and a separate lever adjusts for keystone effect if the projector is tilted. I also was pleased with the built-in speaker, which has solid sound and presents easy-to-understand dialogue.

You can project on a white wall, but the projector is good enough that a screen is a worthwhile investment. Look for a 16:9 screen 100 inches or bigger, preferably 1.1 gain. They are under $100 on Amazon. There also are simple $20 screens that hang on the wall with included adhesive hooks.

This is such a nifty product and fantastic value that it would make a terrific gift, even if you have to hide it for a month or two — or even six, if you want to hold it until the holidays. I think movie lovers, sports fans and video gamers would be thrilled with their new toy.

Of course, it can be used now, indoors and outdoors, for summer fun and backyard movie nights. If you visit soundadvicenews.com, I have a page with screen and accessory suggestions to accompany the projector.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.