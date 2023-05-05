Q: I am moving very soon and don't know if my old Panasonic SE-4070 stereo is worth keeping. It is too heavy for me to move around, so I'm wondering if I should look for something else on which to play records. I do use the radio at times, but I've never used the eight-track player. I don't want something that is real expensive.

A: If you want a system with separate components, there are many options, from entry level to high-end. But given that your Panasonic SE-4070 integrates a turntable, eight-track player and receiver into a single component, I have a suggestion that will keep things simple for you while bringing you good sound, as well.

The Andover Audio SpinBase is a powered speaker with Bluetooth that is designed to eliminate vibrations on the surface, allowing you to place a turntable directly on it. Typically the last place you want to put a turntable is close to a speaker, let alone resting on it, because of the feedback and distortion. The SpinBase clearly has that problem solved. Within moments of starting my first listening session, I had forgotten that my turntable was resting on a speaker.

The SpinBase has been out for several years and has drawn rave reviews from everyone from Forbes Mmagazine to audio review websites. I'm glad I finally got to try one myself. There is a moving magnet turntable input and a line input for turntables with built-in phono preamps, CD players and other components. A ceramic cartridge switch optimizes the sound quality for turntables equipped with these cartridges.

The speaker radiates 270 degrees, so it helps to have at least a few feet of distance between you and it. The sound is neutral without boomy, exaggerated bass or shrill highs, and what I realized as I listened is that it relates the true essence and soul of vinyl to the listener.

The SpinBase is $299 at andoveraudio.com, and a wide variety of accessories are available, including record racks and a powered subwoofer. The SpinBase does benefit from using an external subwoofer, providing more full-range sound as well as improved dynamics.

You will need a turntable to go with your new speaker. Andover Audio has several options starting at $299 for their SpinDeck 2, allowing you to enjoy one-stop shopping. The Audio-Technica AT-LP60X for $149 is an excellent entry-level option, and is fully automatic, to boot. One of the best values on the market is the fully automatic Audio-Technica AT-LP3, which is quite a bit nicer than the AT-LP60X and is currently selling for only $199. (audio-technica.com)

I have not forgotten about your radio. Unless you want to go with a component system, I think your best option is to stream the radio station from your computer, phone, tablet or computer to the SpinBase Bluetooth. You can get an inexpensive device like an Amazon Fire Tablet if you want a component dedicated to the task.

