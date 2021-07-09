Q: Apple and Amazon now offer lossless streaming, and Spotify reportedly will offer a similar service later this year. What is the best way to play high-resolution streaming music using a traditional stereo system consisting of a receiver and floorstanding speakers? For example, I have seen the "Bluesound Node" highlighted in the media, and I believe Cambridge Audio offers similar devices. I don't know which devices would be easiest to connect to our system or which ones work best.

Ideally, we would like to buy a component that receives its streaming signal over Wi-Fi and then plays it through our stereo. We currently have an inexpensive Bluetooth device that connects to our stereo, but it sounds very poor.

A: For those not familiar with the term, basically "lossless streaming" is to music what HD is to TV. It refers to digital tracks that don't lose anything because of compression.

The Bluesound Node is certainly an option in this case, but you asked for the best, and I still consider that to be the $1,099 Cambridge Audio CXN(V2) Network Streamer (cambridgeaudio.com). It features top-notch sound, comprehensive features and an excellent display and interface. You can connect it to your stereo with a stereo RCA cable or a digital cable. Given the extremely high quality of the digital circuitry in the CXN(V2), I would use the stereo RCA connection.

The CXN(V2) is Roon Ready, and combining it with Roon makes it even more powerful. In a nutshell, Roon is a powerful platform for organizing your streaming content and music files. It's a music geek's dream come true. It can be used with your home computer and the matching portable device apps, or with Roon's own Nucleus Core device. If you love music, I strongly suggest you check out Roon (roonlabs.com).

Adapter is an easy fix

Q: My wife and I spend a great deal of time cruising in our pontoon boat. It was made in 2012, and it has a pretty good stereo for that time period, so I would prefer not to replace it. Besides the radio, the stereo has an auxiliary input plug and a 12-volt DC power plug. Unfortunately, both myself and my older iPhone (which had a headphone/auxiliary output) took an unplanned swim in the lake. I just got wet, but the iPhone drowned.

My new iPhone SE does not have an auxiliary output, so I can't play my content from the phone using the boat stereo input. I found a $40 Bluetooth receiver with an auxiliary output that can be used with my 12-volt power plug. Would that work with my stereo, or is there a better solution?

A: My condolences on the passing of your iPhone. The Bluetooth receiver you described should work, but there is a much simpler solution. Get a Lighting-to-3.5mm headphone jack adapter, a tiny cord that will give your new iPhone a headphone/auxiliary output. It is simple, reliable, its use is familiar to you and it's available for under $20.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.