Q: I need a small soundbar with tone controls so I can adjust the sound to my liking. I was interested in the ZVOX AV157 you have recommended, but it lacks these controls, so I am looking for another recommendation.

A: The AV157 has bass and treble controls using the Other Settings, or PS button on the remote. (I've had other inquiries about this, so it could be a common misconception.) I have regularly recommended the AV157 and ZVOX products because they tend be an exceptionally good match for the graying baby boomer generation. As we age, we don't hear as well, especially with the weak speakers built into televisions. The improvement from ZVOX AccuVoice really helps with dialogue, and while they lack other features, that is what I emphasized when discussing them.

The AV157 also has virtual surround sound and output leveling to bring down the volume of loud commercials. And it is easy to set up, as well. The ZVOX AV157 lists for $249.99, is on sale for $199.99, and ZVOX usually has a coupon code you can use when buying from their website. The current code FB40 reduces the price another $40. zvox.com

If you are looking for something with a subwoofer that is more of a home theater performer, the Polk Audio MagniFi Mini has long been one of my favorites. It is small but has big sound, and the external wireless subwoofer provides room-filling bass. Plus discounts are regularly available. It lists for $299, but the current street price is about $240.

There is a new MagniFi Mini AX model for $499 that also has Dolby Atmos and the ability to use wireless rear speakers. I haven't tested it yet, but I am intrigued by it, given the excellence of the MagniFi Mini. polkaudio.com

Computer speakers

Q: Are there any computer speakers that provide fantastic sound but with limited wires? I would prefer surround sound, but stereo will do if the sound is good enough. I don't have a specific budget in mind.

A: Surround sound typically is going to require wires and probably some complex connections. Otherwise, you will get the best sound from speakers that have an internal sound card and a USB connection. A top choice in this category is the Axiom Audio M1 computer speakers, which sell for $698 at axiomaudio.com. Axiom has larger versions as well, and they also offer a matching subwoofer.

If you can find a used pair on eBay, the Definitive Technology Incline computer speakers will make you very happy. They radiate from front and back, filling the near field by your computer as well as the entire room with big, beautiful sound. I have seen them selling for between $100 and $200 on eBay, and they are well worth it. The Monsoon MH-500 is very similar, and used pairs with the subwoofer, volume control puck and power supply regularly go for under $100.

