Q: I have been reading through your audio equipment recommendations, and I like the looks of the Cambridge Audio AXR100 receiver for my Dynaco A-25 speakers and Velodyne subwoofer. For a turntable I was considering the Fluance RT81 or the Audio-Technica AT-LP120-USB with the Vessel A3SE cartridge. However, they both have built-in phono preamps, which I wouldn't need, and neither of them has a cueing lever or auto shutoff. The Music Hall Classic is a possibility, but is $698 with the cartridge upgrade, and it has a built-in phono preamp, as well. What do you recommend?

A: The Cambridge Audio AXR100 is a solid receiver choice and a good match to your speakers and subwoofer. As for the turntables, the Fluance RT-81 and Audio-Technica AT-LP120-USB both have cueing levers, and the RT81 has automatic shutoff to stop the platter from turning at the end of the record.

The AT-LP120-USB has been discontinued, and the replacement is not as nice as its predecessor, so I recommend you go with the $249.99 Fluance RT81. The only demerit I give the RT81 is for the tonearm and cuing lever, which lack a substantial feel. The turntable more than makes up for it with its fine sound.

Many audiophiles feel the built-in phono preamps found in under-$500 turntables limit sound quality even when they are bypassed, and I understand your desire for a purist turntable without an integrated phono preamp. Fluance has the answer for you with its $499.99 RT85 Reference turntable. It takes the RT81, deletes the phono preamp and adds an edge-driven acrylic platter and an Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge. The end result is a pristine and pure sound quality that exceeds expectations.

The RT85 sounds significantly better than the RT81 and is competitive with notably more expensive turntables. The excellent 2M Blue cartridge, a $249 value on its own, is undoubtedly a big contributor to this exceptional sound.

The only caveat is the insubstantial tonearm, which the RT85 shares with the RT81 and that I found susceptible to vibration from footfalls. If this happens in your room, you can isolate the turntable on a $19.99 Ikea APTITLIG butcher block placed on audio isolation feet. These feet can be found for $15 a set on Amazon. This $35 turntable isolation stand will improve the sound of any turntable, so if you are looking for an inexpensive upgrade, give it a try. See the turntables at fluance.com.

Adapter-free Bluetooth

Q: I have a 2012 BMW 335i and want to play music from my phone via Bluetooth. Do I need an adapter to do this?

A: No. In the car's navigation system, there is a Bluetooth Audio setting for streaming music. BMWs of this vintage with navigation also will store music from the CD player under the "Music Collection" tab. Just put in the CD, and it will prompt you to copy it to the hard drive for playback whenever you want.

