Q: I'm looking for a small (24-inch or 32-inch) smart TV and am finding that many cannot add streaming apps. Do you have a suggestion for a small model with streaming?

A: Check out the 24-inch Westinghouse Roku TV (westinghouseelectronics.com) sold at Best Buy. It is $159.99 and often on sale for much less. (I just picked one up for only $79.99.) Roku is my favorite streaming platform, with its intuitive interface and over 34,000 available streaming apps. The TV is very full-featured with built-in Wi-Fi and a USB port for playing videos, photographs and music from a flash drive. It has a pretty good picture, too!

Sound effects

Q: My wife and I can barely hear the announcers when watching sports, or dialogue during programs like "Chicago Fire," "Med" and "P.D." The background music and sounds are so loud that you can't hear the actors clearly. It is very annoying! We don't have hearing problems or need hearing aids. What can we do?

A: This is by far the most common complaint I'm sent. Modern flat-panel TVs have small speakers powered by weak amplifiers, and they usually are pointed downwards or backwards rather than at the viewer.

Compounding the problem is the audio mixing from the broadcasters and content creators. When they mix the soundtrack they place the dialogue at a lower volume than the music and sound effects. I've been told by industry professionals that this is because they are trying to duplicate a motion picture experience with loud special effects. Unfortunately, in a home environment when you turn the volume up loud enough to hear the voices the special effects loudness can become unbearable.

You can check your TV or soundbar's audio menus and see if there are settings for dialogue enhancement or dynamic range control. Adjusting these settings might help somewhat. If you do not have a soundbar, my usual prescription is a ZVOX TV speaker or soundbar. What makes ZVOX products so effective for this is the use of hearing aid technology (branded AccuVoice) to lift the dialogue track out of the audio mix and elevate it above the rest of the sound so it can be heard much more easily.

ZVOX is having a Super Bowl sale on the AV120 TV Speaker, which also features Bluetooth and can play music from a USB thumb drive. Normally $149, it is on sale for $119 and using the coupon code SB30 at zvox.com reduces it by $30, to $89, with free shipping. It's likely to make a world of difference in your viewing satisfaction.

Speaking of professional football, TCL has become the official TV partner of the NFL. As part of that promotion, I've been told, some great TV deals are coming as the Super Bowl approaches. Keep an eye out for bargains in the next few weeks. You might see an offer that will make you cheer.

