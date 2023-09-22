Q: Which sound bar do you think would be best for my 2020-vintage 85-inch Samsung Q80T QLED 4K TV? We mainly watch sporting events and movies with the kids, and the room is about 20-by-20 feet. My budget is $1,200, but I am willing to pay more based on your recommendation.

I am not sure how the Samsung sound bars test out, but I can get a really good discount from Samsung because I am a teacher. For example, the Samsung Q990C sound bar with wireless surround speakers is $1,599.99, but I can get it for under $1,000. I was not really looking for a setup with rear speakers, but am not totally opposed if they can be placed on some sort of stands.

A: You pretty much figured this out for yourself, so my job is to confirm what you have found and share it with the readers. Educators will be especially happy to read about the Samsung Education Offers program, which provides significant discounts.

Even if you had not singled it out, I would have recommended the Samsung Q990C. I have a home theater room, complete with multiple speakers driven by powerful amplifiers, but that is not a practical solution for every room. Wanting to bring as much of that experience to the 2019-vintage 75-inch Samsung Q90 in my living room, I chose the matching Samsung HW-Q90R sound bar with wireless subwoofer and wireless surround speakers. It brings a home theater surround experience to any space but without all the components, complexity and expense that goes with them.

Your system will perform even better than mine because your TV and sound bar support Samsung's Q-Symphony. Typically when you use a sound bar, the TV speakers are inactive. Q-Symphony pairs the TV speakers with the sound bar system for even better sound quality and very convincing spaciousness and surround effects. I have heard the Q-Symphony products working together, and the performance is competitive with good component systems that cost far more. In addition, setup and operation is a breeze because everything is designed to work together.

Samsung bought the Harman audio group years ago to raise their game in the hi-fi and sound bar markets, and my 2019 sound bar is even branded Samsung/Harman Kardon. The good audio heritage is apparent when you hear these sound bar systems fill your room with gorgeous sound that makes you feel like you are in a theater.

The wireless surround speakers can be placed on stands, and believe me, it is worth it. The Q990C lists for $1,899.99 and the current discounted selling price is $1,599.99. At under $1,000 it is a steal — go for it.

Educators can visit samsung.com/us/shop/offer-program/education to learn more about the Samsung Education Offers Program. There are huge discounts on all kinds of Samsung products, not just TVs and sound bars. Special 0% financing offers are available, as well.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.