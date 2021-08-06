Q: I am putting together a turntable setup and have budgeted $3,000. I have decided on the $1,199 Technics SL-1500C turntable. What cartridge would you recommend for it?

A: You have the budget to get a London "Decca" cartridge, and it is my recommendation for those who want the very best. The cartridge was developed decades ago by Decca, a British electronics manufacturer and record label, and uses a unique generator design that attaches the stylus to a thin piece of foil for the most direct mechanical connection possible. It creates a sound like no other. The transparency, richness and tonal qualities simply must be heard to be appreciated, and it is easily one of my favorite audio components. Though it's expensive, I bought the review sample because I could not stand to be parted with it.

London cartridges start at $1,100 for the Maroon and go all the way up to $4,500 for the Reference. I recommend the one I purchased, the Super Gold, which is $1,600. It will take your breath away!

A cut above

I received a surprising number of e-mails about the Panasonic LV97 Electric Shaver, some of them from readers who were Panasonic shaver fans long before I wrote about it three weeks ago. Below is a roundup of some of the more notable comments.

A reader from Castle Shannon, Pa., said, "I just used the Panasonic LV97 shaver for the first time. Absolutely unbelievable! It gives me such a smooth shave, and so easily. You should have seen the look on my face after the first time I used it. I wish I had bought one years ago. Thank you for reviewing this product."

A note from Alamo, Calif., added, "I have used Panasonic wet-dry electric shavers for years and currently own the LV97 model you reviewed. I have found that these shavers work best with shaving cream, and they clean up just fine with the charger/cleaner cradle. I suggest that you try the shaver with shaving gel. You will forget about using bladed shavers."

I will definitely try it with gel sometime, but for me, one of the biggest draws to the electric shaver is that you can use it easily anytime, without lathering up.

A man from Los Altos, Calif., advised, "Electric shavers shave smoother if you move them over your face slowly. A whisker only gets cut if the vibrating or rotating blade passes over the screen while the whisker is poking through the screen."

And from a reader in Minnetonka: "I have used a Panasonic wet/dry shaver similar to yours for years. After each shave I remove the screen and rinse it under warm water. With the unit running I rinse the blades. It never needs special cleaning and always sparkles with no buildup."

That comment is especially helpful because the LV97 shaver and cleaning/charging cradle I reviewed, regularly $249.99 and currently on sale for $214.99, is sold without the cradle as the LV67. The LV67 is $199.99 and is on sale for $144.99.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.