If you are looking for a turntable for yourself or someone else, you will love this week's gift recommendation.

The British-built Cambridge Audio Alva ST belt-drive turntable is incredibly solid. It weighs 20 pounds with a beautiful brushed aluminum top plate, heavy synthetic base and a high-quality tonearm that is satisfying to use. A phono cartridge comes preinstalled and the Alva ST integrates an excellent, switchable phono preamp. A wired connection is used with your hi-fi system, and the built-in aptX Bluetooth (rare in any turntable) can send music to Bluetooth headphones and speakers.

The Alva ST sold for $999 when introduced, and I thought it was the best turntable available for under $1,000. When Cambridge reduced the price to just $599 earlier this year I was shocked, and it became difficult for me to recommend any other turntable selling between $599 and $1,000.

Now the Alva ST is temporarily available for $499, which is an incredible deal on a high-end product of exceptional quality. It's like getting that new Mercedes for $20,000 instead of $45,000.

The $499 price is good only though Nov. 30, so if you want one, you'll need to act fast. Cambridge's website (cambridgeaudio.com) offers exceptional service with fast, free shipping, free returns and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

Skin tightening for tightwads

Q. I want to try radio-frequency skin tightening. Do you know if the small cordless models work on body fat, i.e., melting belly fat? I am on a tight budget, so is the gel necessary? Articles I have read about RF skin tightening state that using the machine every three to four days for several weeks starts to show results, and that once you stop the results can last one to two years before further treatment is needed. Would you agree with this?

A. I started seeing results after about three weeks of using the machine for 20 minutes every three days. I achieved the final result I desired in about six months, and treatment every five to seven days is required to maintain this result. I do not think you can go one to two years without follow-up treatment if you are using a home RF device, and should plan on weekly maintenance sessions.

Gel is absolutely necessary, but the Royal brand gel that I use is under $20 for two large tubes, which should last for several months. I can't speak to home RF machines melting belly fat, but if you lose weight, they can be used to tighten skin and remove stretch marks.

If you plan on using the RF device on your body, I recommend sticking with the corded WarmDerm product. The WarmDerm comes with two probes, the larger of which is optimized for use on your body below the neck.

Your timing is good because the WarmDerm RF machine has dropped as low as $279 on Amazon, a huge and unheard of discount from the normal $369.99 price.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.