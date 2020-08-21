Q: Do you have a recommendation for a cellphone charger that runs on an internal battery? Also, what do you recommend for a portable, battery-powered AM/FM radio? I want these for use during power outages.

A: The new Linearflux Hypercharger Max (linearflux.myshopify.com) is one of the most powerful, versatile chargers available, and it's a bargain at $79.99. It has a huge 20,800 mAh capacity and can charge three devices at once, including USB-C devices and laptops that use USB-C for power. It can charge most smartphones at 2% per minute — that's a blazing speed — and it has enough capacity to fully charge a typical smartphone six times. The included wall charger fully charges the Hypercharger Max in just three hours. With all this capability, it could be the only charger you need for all your devices.

As for the radio, I would look to C. Crane (ccrane.com). Many manufacturers ignore radio these days, but it is this company's passion. They offer many models, and while most of them would do, I would start with the CC Skywave for $89.99. It offers AM/FM, shortwave, weather + alerts and the VHF airband so you can listen to aviation frequencies to hear pilots and air traffic controllers. It runs on an available AC adapter or 2 AA batteries. If it is not your cup of tea, the CCRadio EP Pro is an excellent choice for the same $89.99.

Knockoff alert

Q: I went to Amazon and searched for the Fiport no-touch door opener you recommended two weeks ago. There were multiple prices listed. Should I be suspicious?

A: I am glad you asked because right now ordering a Fiport product on Amazon might not get you the genuine product. Shortly after the column ran, I received an e-mail from the company warning me that knockoffs are showing up on Amazon. "We noticed that recently there are some sellers selling unauthorized Fiport No Touch Door Openers on Amazon," the e-mail said. "These will take more than one month for delivery. Please tell your readers that we never authorized any sellers for our products, and the authentic Fiport opener will be delivered by Amazon in only a week. Unless the product says 'Ships From Amazon, Sold by Fiport,' it is not an official product and the quality is uncertain."

A brass door opener is an uncomplicated device, so I do not know how good or bad the knockoffs are. I did look on Amazon and saw the Fiport brand offered by companies other than the manufacturer, with four door openers for $12.99 vs. $14.99 for the genuine article. For only $2 more per set of four, with delivery now instead of October, I think it is worth getting the real thing. If you inadvertently ordered the knockoffs, it would be worth your while to cancel the unfulfilled order and order the real thing. After all, that is over a month's worth of not having to touch PIN pads, flush public toilets or grab door handles with your fingers.

