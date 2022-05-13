Q: I have a Panasonic Plasma TV that I purchased in 2011 and which continues to deliver a good picture. This TV has the capacity to display 3-D Blu-ray Discs, which I have never done. I have acquired some of these 3-D discs and would like to give it a try. I understand plasma TVs require special 3-D glasses that are different from other 3-D glasses. What make and model of glasses are compatible with my TV? Are the glasses for an 11-year-old TV still available? If so, where would I acquire them?

A: You are correct that different televisions require different types and models of 3-D glasses. Your Panasonic plasma television requires active-shutter 3-D glasses, which synchronize with the television to create the 3-D image. These glasses are available inexpensively on the used market, and I recommend that you stick with the original Panasonic glasses for your TV. A list of Panasonic 3-D televisions and compatible glasses can be found at tinyurl.com/Panasonic3dglasseschart.

I checked eBay, and glasses for your television are available for about $30. Please note that the glasses come in three sizes (S, M and L), so verify the size before purchasing.

Also keep in mind that you need more than just the glasses to watch your 3-D discs. You also need a 3-D Blu-ray player. The Sony BDP-S6700 is only $109 and should suit you well. There is no need to get a 4K Blu-ray player because your TV is 1080P and will not display the extra resolution or high dynamic range of a 4K disc.

By the way, you are in for a treat. Home 3-D on a Panasonic plasma television is extremely impressive and is noticeably better than the 3-D you see in a movie theater. One of the reasons Panasonic championed plasma back then was not only the more natural picture quality, but also because plasma displays are much more suitable for displaying 3-D images than LED-LCD displays.

It is regrettable that home 3-D never achieved wide acceptance. I think it required a higher level of involvement than the average consumer was willing to put up with. There also was the complexity of broadcasting in 3-D, and the extra expense of the TV, a 3-D player, the glasses and 3-D discs.

I own a Panasonic VT60 plasma TV that does bedroom duty, and I have 3-D glasses and a 3-D Oppo player to go with it. After receiving your question, I think I am going to charge up my glasses, pull out a few discs and have some 3-D fun at home again.

Cold-hardy speakers

Q: I have some Boston bookshelf speakers, and I moved them (and my receiver) to my garage, where they now reside year-round. Does exposure to Minnesota's cold winters damage these speakers?

A: You should be fine, as long as the speakers are not extremely old and have foam surrounds, which might become more brittle with the freezing and warming cycles.

