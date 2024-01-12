Q: Is there a turntable for kids that won't ruin records played on them?

A: To clarify, the writer is referring to inexpensive, all-in-one turntables that have ceramic cartridges, which are rough on records and wear them out quickly. But you don't have to put up with that. Look for a fully automatic turntable with magnetic cartridge and dust cover. Then the kids just put on the record and press play. The $259.99 Audio-Technica AT-LP60 turntable/speaker bundle on Amazon would be a fit, and it would sound pretty good, too.

Charger update

I am as much of a car guy as I am a sound guy, with a lifetime of immersion as an automobile enthusiast and some time working in the industry, as well. There has been reader interest in suggestions for EV chargers and such, but I have not had a way to try them because I did not have a plug-in vehicle.

In early December, I leased a 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, so I can now review such products and report on my experience living with a plug-in car. This mostly will be on my soundadvicenews.com website, but I may post updates in this column from time to time and reply to questions that come in.

This is not my first plug-in vehicle. In 2014 I leased a BMW i3, but even with the gasoline range extender, it could not go more than 60 total miles in the winter. It was so limiting I ended up buying a cheap used car to use when it was very cold.

Some would argue that EVs are still not quite ready for the mass market, but I think plug-in hybrids are a nice compromise. They provide significant reductions in fuel consumption and carbon emissions, while eliminating range anxiety and making up for shortcomings in the charging network. (Tesla owners do not typically have these problems, but not everyone wants or can afford a Tesla.)

This is also not my first Alfa Romeo. In 2018, I leased a Giulia 2.0 RWD with sport package and purchased it at lease-end 39 months later. I still own it and plan on keeping it indefinitely. In over five years and almost 60,000 miles, it has been perfectly reliable, is an absolute joy to own and drive and gets great gas mileage, too.

But back to my Tonale. The fuel savings have been phenomenal. It can go 31 miles solely on electric power, and if you start charging in the evening using the included 120V charger and an ordinary three-prong outlet, it will be fully charged in the morning. My garage still has a 240V connection from my old i3, and a 240V charger fully charges the car in just 2½ hours. In over 1,700 miles, including some highway holiday travel, I have averaged 50.6 mpg. Since I have been staying local, the gas gauge needle has hardly moved.

