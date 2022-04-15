Q: I have an Audio-Technica AT-LP120-USB turntable and would like to upgrade the cartridge. My budget is $100 to $200. I am finding that my price range has relatively slim pickings, and the cartridges in this segment are largely ignored by reviewers. Most of the recommended cartridges are budget models under $100 or step-up models selling for well over $200. Surely there is something in my sweet spot that will make me smile?

A: I strongly recommend the Goldring E3 (goldringusa.com), which sells for $169. It surely will make you smile. You might not be familiar with the Goldring name, which is why it escaped your search, but Goldring is an acclaimed British brand that caters to vinyl record lovers and has a stellar reputation. Goldring has added several new models over the past few years. The E Series, and specifically the E3, has made perhaps the biggest stir.

The Goldring E3 is a moving-magnet cartridge with a replaceable stylus, so when the needle wears out you can just plug in a new one. It is designed to be easy to mount and align on your turntable, no small consideration because installing and mounting a cartridge properly is an awkward task.

The Goldring E3 sound is tremendously good and has won awards worldwide. I have had the pleasure of reviewing the E3, and it delivers the warm, smooth sound that vinyl in general and Goldring in particular are known for.

This easy listenability is combined with a lively, dynamic sound, strongly reproduced dynamics, great transparency and precisely rendered detail that really digs into the emotions of the music and the performers. It also sounds good with all types of music, the hallmark of a fine cartridge. It is my favorite cartridge under $200 right now.

Losing an old friend

Q: I remember your comments about Panasonic plasma TVs. You had a lot of good things to say about them, but they were discontinued a few years ago. I have a 50-inch plasma Panasonic TV that I bought new in 2004. I love it! But I am moving into a small house and cannot take it with me. I have never had any problems with it, and the picture quality is just as good as when I bought it 18 years ago. Could you give me some advice about what I could do with it? I don't want to trash it given that it cost $7,749 — and those were 2004 dollars.

A: Sorry to say, but the high price of your old TV reflected the rarity of plasma and flat-panel television technology in 2004. Back then, most HDTVs were rear-projection models that took up a lot of space, and a TV that you could hang on the wall was a tremendous luxury. It is not worth much in these days of 4K TVs, maybe not even $100. I suggest donating it to a charity and getting a receipt for a tax deduction.

