Q: How improved are the Panasonic LV67 and LV97 shavers over the prior generation LV65/LV95 models? I saw your review and recommendation of the LV67 and LV97, and when pricing them, the less expensive LV95 also came up.

A: I have not tried these shavers, but I have researched them and received reports from those who do own them. The consensus is the LV67 and LV97 are preferred over the models they replaced, and it is enough of an improvement that it is worth spending a bit more on the newer versions. I checked prices of both generations and they tend to be within $20 of each other. Given you likely will keep the shaver for decades, I would get the LV67 or LV97. If the price difference gets to be in the $40-$50 range, the LV65 and LV95 make more sense.

The LV67, the current top-of-the-line shaver, is on sale on Amazon for $119.99, reduced from $199.99. That makes it an absolute best buy in electric shavers.

While we are on the subject of personal care products, I found something that works dramatically better than anything I have ever tried before. Nose and ear hair trimmers are something I have had a love-hate relationship with for years. I love to see the offending hairs gone, but I have always hated the trimmers themselves.

Every one I've purchased came from the drugstore in a blister pack for around $15, and the quality has always been iffy at best. They trim OK when they are new and the battery (usually a single AA) is fresh, but performance falls off a cliff with use, and the batteries seem to get weak awfully fast.

After my great experience with the Panasonic LV97 shaver, I discovered that they also make trimmers, so I picked one up to give it a try. It is so much better than the blister-pack products that it defies comparison.

The Panasonic ER430K trimmer checks in at $19.99 (including cleaning brush and travel case) and can be used wet or dry.

