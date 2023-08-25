The Technics SC-C70 All-in-One Music System is one of the most popular products I have ever reviewed in this column. I described the high-tech SC-C70 as providing the big sound of a full-sized, high-end audio system, but from a single device that oozed quality and luxury. Readers were as enthusiastic as I was and filled my inbox with praise for it.

Now component audio system fans can celebrate, as well. Technics has brought the brilliance and performance of the SC-C70 to a new product that serves as the heart of a high-end component system.

The $1,099.95 SA-C600 incorporates a full-featured 40-watt amplifier that uses Technics' high-end digital amplification technology, a CD player and network player. Multiple external inputs are provided, including a moving magnet phono input. It is exactly what those wanting great sound but with a small form factor are looking for.

It drives speakers with tremendous clarity and precision, aided by the room correction technology that uses your phone to optimize the sound to room acoustics. There is far more to tell about the technology and capability than I can do here, so if you want to learn more details, visit the Technics website.

It might seem to be a stretch to argue that an $1,100 component represents an excellent value, but it's true. A top-notch receiver with a phono input and advanced room correction technology easily can cost $1,000. So can a top-notch network player or a top-notch CD player. The SA-C600 gives you all three, melded into a single chassis with luxury styling and construction quality, for $1,100.

If you want to build a system around the SA-C600, you will need speakers, and a good place to start is the $1,099.95 SB-C600 speakers from Technics, which are sonically and visually matched to the SA-C600. Working our way down the price scale, you also could use the $950 Focal Theva No. 1 or the $599.98 SVS Prime Bookshelf.

For under $300, the $279 Emotiva Airmotiv B1+ speakers are an excellent match. Given the excellence of the SA-C600, it is worth starting with modest speakers to get your foot in the door with the goal of upgrading to better speakers later. The quality amplification and room correction of the SA-C600 will bring out the best in any good speaker. Just check the power requirements to ensure it is a match to the amplifier's power output.

Power pack follow-up

Q. You recently wrote about a power pack for use when camping or during emergencies. Does it generate its own power, or does it have to be charged first?

A. The Lumopal 300 is a rechargeable power pack, and it comes with an AC charger. If you fully charge it and then top it off once a month, it should be near 100% capacity when you need it. Solar panels paired with these large battery packs with AC outlets are becoming increasingly common.

