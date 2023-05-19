In February I wrote favorably of the Kobalt KPM 1040A-03 cordless electric lawn mower, $329 at Lowe's. I recently came across the self-propelled version at a Lowe's store, unused with all included accessories for $214.50, 50% off the $429 MSRP. (It looked to be a display model.) One of my shortcomings is difficulty passing up a bargain, so home it went.

The original Kobalt is with a friend, so now we both have one. I also have a self-propelled Honda gas mower purchased from Home Depot 10 years ago for $399, and a Cub Cadet SC100 purchased eight years ago for $249. Both were top recommendations from Consumer Reports at the time, and while the Cub Cadet has been flawless, my Honda has been fussy and unreliable. The wheels are adjusted individually. A single wheel often falls a notch during mowing, leading to an uneven cut.

I decided to try cutting the whole yard with the self-propelled electric to see if I could satisfactorily ditch both gas mowers. The self-propelled Kobalt works much like the basic version, but using propulsion drains the battery more rapidly, so I recommend using it only when going uphill. (It is easy to push on flat ground.)

I cut thick grass, which the mower handled easily. But I did have to split the task over two days; it seems that I will need a second battery to do the whole yard at once. Some cost comparisons made me realize that buying a second battery wipes out the potential gas savings. The batteries sell for $159 for a 4 Ah Kobalt battery (smaller than the included 6 Ah battery, which is not available separately) and $125 for a compatible third-party 6 Ah battery. At $4 per gallon that $125 buys 31 gallons of gas, enough for six seasons of mowing where I live in the Northeast. But you definitely will save on maintenance because the electric mower requires only blade sharpening.

On a personal note, I also felt much better physically and mentally after using the Kobalt. It is quiet and smooth, and I never realized how draining the noise and vibration from a gas mower can be. The verdict is that the Honda is going up for sale and the Cub Cadet will be kept around for backup. If you have wondered if you can get all you need from a cordless electric walk-behind mower, I think that for most people the answer is yes.

Where to write

Q. Where we can send messages to Amazon to persuade them not to close DPReview.com?

A. I suggest going straight to the top with jeffamazon.com and jbezosamazon.com, Jeff Bezos' customer-facing email accounts. Despite the announcement that the site would close in April, new content still is being posted. Hopefully the site ultimately will be saved. With the unexpected May 6 closure of Imaging Resource, we need quality camera review sites more than ever. Spread the word.

