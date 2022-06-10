Q: I saw your recommendation of the Goldring E3 cartridge for the Audio-Technica AT-LP120-USB turntable, which is the turntable I own. I also saw your recommendation of the Vessel A3SE cartridge for this turntable. Which one would you recommend for digitally recording my records?

A: The sonic character of the cartridge will come through whether recording or listening directly, so just pick the cartridge you think is best.

I prefer the $169 Goldring E3 over the $99 Vessel A3SE, as one might expect given that the Goldring costs about 70% more. Both cartridges lead at their respective price points and either should make you very happy. An important consideration is upgrade path, and here the Vessel A3SE has the edge. The Goldring E3 cannot be upgraded by changing the stylus. The Vessel cartridges all share the same cartridge body, so you can take your entry-level A3SE and upgrade it with a new stylus, and adapt it for 78 RPM records, as well.

If you can stretch your budget a bit, I heartily recommend the $275 Nagaoka JT-80LB. This moving-magnet cartridge is a real revelation, with extreme definition, clarity and musicality while sounding more neutral and accurate than the warmish Nagaoka cartridges of the past.

