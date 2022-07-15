Q: What is your opinion of the Vizio M51a-H6 soundbar system? It is on sale at Costco for $269.99, reduced from $329.99. I have a TCL Roku TV.

A: I have not tested this model, but I think you are on to a good buy if you are looking for home theater sound in a small room. Vizio has earned a reputation for outstanding quality and value from its soundbar systems with wireless surround speakers. The Vizio M51a-H6 features wireless surround speakers and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for a fully immersive home theater experience. (Note that the wireless speakers still need to be plugged into an outlet.)

Your TV is compatible with the system, but you must use the HDMI-ARC connection for the full sonic experience. The only drawback is that the subwoofer is small, so it is best suited to a small room. Based on Vizio's reputation and the enticing price point, I think you will be happy. And with Costco's liberal return policies, you can return it if not satisfied.

Tank tip

While helping a reader set up the Food Party Pizza Oven I wrote about a few weeks ago, she said she was exchanging her propane tanks rather than refilling them, and I realized that most people don't know how bad of a deal that can be. A gas grill propane tank holds 20 pounds, but many propane exchanges fill them with only 15 pounds, leaving 25% of the tank empty. But for the same price, you can take an empty tank to Ace Hardware, U-Haul or another retailer offering propane refills and get a full 20 pounds of propane.

How would you feel if you went to the gas station and they only filled your car's tank up to three-quarters, and then charged you the price of a full tank? That is the financial equation for many of these propane tank exchanges. Not only will you save money by refilling, but you'll also have to make fewer trips for propane.

