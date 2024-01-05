Q: Many years ago I purchased an Ambiance Touch speaker with integrated iPod dock that I used with my iPod Nano. I loved the sound, but now it no longer works. Is there any possibility I can get it fixed, and if not, find something as good for use with my Apple Nano? If I can't find something with a dock, I can get a Bluetooth transmitter for my Nano and use it with a Bluetooth speaker. What replacement would you recommend for $300-ish?

A: The Cambridge SoundWorks Ambiance Touch is no longer supported. Even if a repair were possible, given the unit's age, I think it is time to move on. The iPod and matching docks also have been relegated to history, so we will consider Bluetooth speaker options.

I just heard the Klipsch One Plus Premium Bluetooth Speaker System (klipsch.com), and it is a very compelling combination of luxuriousness and sound. With real ebony or walnut wood finishes, matching grille cloth and vintage logo, the design and materials bring to mind classic handmade Klipsch speakers like the Heresy and Klipschorn. It definitely lives up to the premium moniker.

It connects via Bluetooth, USB-C or an auxiliary cable, and the Klipsch Connect app provides extra adjustment and control. The One Plus incorporates two 2.25-inch full-range drivers and a 4-inch woofer to generate full-range stereo sound with substantial bass. Highs are clear and crystalline without being bright, bass is solid for a speaker of its size, and the music it produces is engaging and effortlessly dynamic.

What you had was pretty good, but in comparison, the One Plus is absolutely great. You'll love it, and at $249, it is well within your budget. Like your Ambiance Touch, the One Plus does not have a battery and must be plugged in to operate.

Printer patter

Q: I read your comparison of the Epson ET-2850 and ET-4850 printers. What is your opinion of the ET-3850? Costco had the ET-2850 on sale for $199, but I didn't buy it. Now they have the ET-3850 for $299. I wasn't sure what differences made it cost more than the ET-2850.

A: The ET-3850 has an automatic document feeder (ADF) and is faster than the ET-2850. For a home user, speed usually is not that much of a factor because most printers print quite rapidly these days, but an ADF is a very nice feature to have and represents a worthy upgrade.

I looked up the Costco deal, and the ET-3850 for $299.79 also includes two additional black ink bottles. Together the bottles of ink are worth about $40, so you are paying about $60 for the extra speed and ADF. I would take that deal. With two extra black ink bottles, you will be set for a good while, and an upgraded printer with ADF likely will prove to be very satisfying to own and use in the long term.

