Q: I love movies and stream from various sources, using a 65-inch LG OLED coupled with a ZVOX sound bar. I am really satisfied with the package. We have friends over to watch movies but are limited to no more than six people at a time because of the room where we have the TV.

We have quite a large open living area that would easily handle more viewers, and so we are thinking about a projector setup. I know you were impressed by the Nebula Cosmos 1080p projector that has built-in speakers and apps for streaming. Do you think the 810 lumen brightness is enough for an area with two large windows and a balcony door? We do have shades, but not room darkening. I see that Amazon has the projector on sale for $549.

A: If you get a good screen, I think the Nebula Cosmos 1080p will work, and for only $549, it is a tremendous bargain. However, given your self-professed love of movies and the larger audience you will be entertaining, it is worth considering going upmarket. I do not make this suggestion lightly, but I know that a great projection system is life-changing for a movie lover.

I hosted a movie party with around 30 people. We watched "Top Gun: Maverick" on a 120-inch screen with the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector (top of the current Nebula line, on sale for $1,899) fed by a Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player playing a 4K Blu-ray disc. To say the picture looked like you were in a theater is not an overstatement. My guests oohed and aahed at the picture quality — the incredible colors, extreme sharpness and detail, and smooth action. Although I keep up to date on electronics, I was dumbstruck at what people can enjoy at home today for about $2,000, including a screen.

Speaking of the screen, the HYZ 100-inch 1.1-gain 16:9 screen is $109.99 on Amazon and is incredibly easy to set up, like an old-school slide projector screen. For something bigger, the 120-inch JWSIT 1.1-gain 16:9 screen is $178.99. The 100-inch would be a good place to start, especially if you get the Cosmos 1080p projector.

The Cosmos 1080p is not the only projector currently on sale. The $1,599.99 Nebula Cosmos Max 4K is on sale for $1,099.99 and is rated at 1500 ANSI lumens. Note that although both projectors support streaming apps, they require an external streaming device (Roku, Fire Stick, etc.) to play Netflix.

The Nebula Cosmos Laser 1080p and Cosmos Laser 4K both play Netflix directly from the projector and are rated at an amazing 1840 ANSI lumens. The Cosmos Laser 1080p is on sale for $999 (reduced from $1,699), and while brighter than the Cosmos Max, it does not have 4K resolution. That is a tough call and, personally, I would get the Cosmos Max 4K, though you would not go wrong either way. (seenebula.com)

