Last week I highlighted high-end speakers with prices as lofty as $17,000. This week, let's dial things down to much more affordable speakers, and if you need an amplifier to accompany them, I have a suggestion for that, too.

At $599, the Cambridge Audio CXA61 is a 60-watt version of the $1,299 CXA81 80-watt integrated amplifier. Both amplifiers are perennial award winners, featuring top-shelf digital circuitry and strong amplification with great sound. At less than half the cost of its big brother, it is hard to overstate what a great value the CXA61 is.

A perfect match for the CXA61 are the new $998 (a pair) Theva No. 1 bookshelf speakers from Focal (focal.com), a French high-end audio manufacturer specializing in speakers and headphones. The Theva No. 1 excels at creating an intimate, personal space to enjoy music of any size and scope, from a solo vocalist to a powerful orchestra, while bringing a seemingly three-dimensional tonal quality beyond the stereo imaging. The sound is sweet but not too sweet, with crystal-clear detail and transparent, impactful bass.

I have heard many fine speakers, and these are truly special. They easily compete with Polk L100s, which for several years have been my favorite sub-$1,000 bookshelf speakers. A Focal advantage is that they are much less demanding on an amplifier than the power-hungry L100s, making it easier to build a system around them. With their many fine qualities and European design, at $998 the Theva No. 1 speakers are a big winner.

Thermostat woes

Q: I have a first-generation Nest thermostat, Model 01A. It stopped working and has a blinking red light, indicating a power problem. As recommended by the troubleshooting guide, I charged it via the USB port, but it did not fix the problem. I have the same thermostat hooked up to a separate HVAC system downstairs, so I pulled it off the back plate and tried it with the upstairs system. It worked, so the problem is with the thermostat and not the HVAC system. Is it fixable? I really do not want to pay for a new thermostat and installation.

A: Nest says the first-generation thermostat battery is not replaceable. Despite this, there are multiple online vendors offering replacement batteries for under $20. However, the user reviews are very poor, complaining of fragile connectors, difficulty with charge and bulges in the battery case that prevent a proper fit.

For an inexpensive and simple fix look for a used Nest 01A in working condition, available online for under $50. You can just plug it into the existing wall plate, as you did with your downstairs unit. But the batteries will not last forever, so you eventually will need new thermostats in both locations.

You also might want to consider going back to a basic thermostat for a low-cost, low-maintenance, long-lasting solution. Not everyone has been happy with the complexity and expense of smart thermostats.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.