Q: I bought the ZVOX AV355 soundbar, and it is doing very well improving dialogue while providing high overall sound quality. Regarding your column on the Rocketfish Wireless Rear Speaker Kit, can I use it to connect surround speakers to the AV355? And, if so, what is the best way to do this while minimizing the clutter of a remote amplifier and two extra speakers?

A: The Rocketfish Wireless Rear Speaker Kit is not intended to be used with a powered soundbar system. If you are looking for full surround sound, your best bet is to move the ZVOX to another television and get a soundbar with dedicated wireless surround speakers. It will have the least clutter and setup hassle, as well as the best sound quality and surround effects.

Check out the new Polk Audio MagniFi Max AX SR soundbar system (polkaudio.com). It sells for $899, including wireless rear surround speakers. I have not tested it yet, but Polk always has produced excellent soundbars. The combination of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround with Polk's patented SDA technology promise to make it one of the most immersive, sonically enveloping soundbar systems. It also supports music playback via Wi-Fi.

Versatile charging

Q: We recently purchased a Hanasco Sonic Toothbrush. It came with a charging cable with one end to plug into the toothbrush and the other having a standard USB connector. The stated voltage of the brush is 3.7 volts, and most cellphone chargers are 5 volts. Will charging a device rated at 3.7 volts from a source of 5 volts damage the toothbrush or overheat the lithium batteries?

A. With USB charging, the device determines the charging rate, not the charger. The device will draw only what it can use, so you can use that 5-volt charger. This scenario is pretty common with charging sources and devices that use a similar connection but with different charging capabilities.

Keep your cool

I recently went shopping for a beverage cooler for my home theater. It had to be quiet, attractive and support both the needs of my girlfriend, who is an oenophile, and myself, someone who drinks a lot of canned soda.

I ended up with a Vinerie 24-inch Smart Beverage Cooler with two doors and two separate cooling zones, and we are both very pleased with it. It has multiple slide-out wine racks and the ability to hold lots of diet cola cans, stored horizontally and vertically. For placement in a home theater it is perfect because it is whisper-quiet and the soft glow from the interior lights can be adjusted or switched off.

I checked temperature regulation with a thermometer, and it is very accurate. At $999, the pricing was reasonable, and smaller models starting at $559 are available if you don't need one as big as mine. Vinerie products are sold on Amazon, where they have racked up lots of positive reviews. You can learn more at foodpartyinc.com.

