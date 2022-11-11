Q: My Toyota RAV4 Prime (plug-in hybrid) came with a 120-volt charger. Can I adapt the three-prong plug and use it with a 240-volt NEMA 6-15R outlet?

A: The included Toyota charger is not designed to work with a 240V outlet, and the cord is not thick enough to carry the extra power even if the plug were changed to a 240V version. There are numerous portable EV chargers that work with both 120V and 240V power, but they require changing the cord and plug depending on voltage. The cord and plug are usually a single interchangeable piece with the appropriate plug and correspondingly thick cable.

Level 1 charging uses a 120V charger connected to an ordinary three-prong electrical outlet. They typically add 3 to 4 miles of range for every hour of charging. An overnight charge with a Level 1 charger usually is enough for most owners. A 2022 RAV4 Prime has 42 miles of all-electric range, so if you plug in your car at 8 p.m., it should be fully charged by 7 a.m. the next morning. (Charging slows down as the battery "fills up.")

The biggest benefit to Level 2 charging is that it's much faster, making it possible to charge your car as you use it throughout the day. For example, you could drive 25 miles while running errands in the morning, come home, plug in and a few hours later leave with a full charge again.

Level 2 charging uses a 240V charger, but there is more to consider than just that. It is easy to assume that plugging in any 240V charger is going to charge your car the same as a 120V charger, but this is far from the case. Level 2 chargers come in a wide array of amperage capability, and the difference in charging speed is profound. Charging provider ChargePoint lists a 16A Level 2 charger as providing an estimated 12 miles per hour of charging and a 40A Level 2 charger at an estimated 30 miles per hour of charging.

There are many portable Level 1/Level 2 chargers on the market, and they usually include both the 120V and 240V cords and plugs. They start at $179 for a 16A model from Lectron, but if you are going to upgrade, I suggest getting at least a 30A charger. These start at around $375.

Emporia Energy makes an excellent Level 2 charger that works at 40A with a 240V plug and 48A with a hardwired (to a junction box) configuration. The $499 Emporia EV Charging Station comes in a watertight outdoor enclosure with a 24-foot charging cable. It can be set to charge with solar power (in homes so equipped) or at night when utility rates tend to be lower. The charger can be bundled with an energy management system starting at $614, and installation might qualify for a federal tax deduction. Home battery systems, sensors and smart plugs are available, as well. Learn more at emporiaenergy.com.

