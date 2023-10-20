Q: Our son has a 2005 Acura TL, and he would like to be able to play music from his phone over the car audio system. I received a $350 quote from a car stereo shop to install a device that will play the music from his iPhone over Bluetooth, using the auxiliary port. Do you think this is a good buy, and do you have any experience with such devices?

A: I am not familiar with the device you are referring to, but it seems overpriced to me. Plus, the idea itself makes no sense. If you want to play music from your phone through the auxiliary port, there are many less expensive ways.

You can use the same headphone adapter dongle that comes with an iPhone to connect to the auxiliary port with a 3.5 mm cable. This will play music over the car's audio system. Just be sure to turn the phone volume up to maximum before you connect it to the auxiliary port.

I recommend using a Bluetooth adapter that will send music over the car's audio system via FM. You set the adapter to an FM frequency that doesn't have a station on it in your area, then tune the car radio to the same frequency. Pair the device to the phone, and it will play the audio signal over the car radio. It also can be used to make hands-free phone calls.

There are many such devices available. I have tried quite a few of them and my favorite is the Nulaxy Wireless In-Car Bluetooth Transmitter Radio Adapter, which sells for $18.99 on Amazon. It has an integrated USB charging port and also can play music from a TF card. I have one and am pleased with the reliability and performance.

Another possibility is a wireless CarPlay and Android Auto accessory. It's like a dash-mounted GPS, except that instead of a map, it is a touchscreen with full functionality. It plays through the AUX port or over an FM station the same way as the device detailed above. These devices can be purchased for under $100 on Amazon, though the better ones cost $125 or more.

I have tested a few but have not found the one I want to recommend to readers. If you want to try one, it probably is the best way to use a smartphone with an older vehicle lacking Bluetooth.

Battery update

Q: I read your article about emergency backup battery packs that also can be used for camping, etc. I need more power than the 300W unit you wrote about. Any recommendations?

A: I would check out the $749 Solix C1000. It has 1056Wh — which stands for watt hours, one watt of power provided for one hour — recharges in less than an hour and can accept a second battery to double the capacity. I have yet to see a better product in its class. (anker.com)

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.