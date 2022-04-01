Q: When you wrote about the Panasonic S700 DVD player, it sounded perfect for my needs (playing CDs), and other reviews also were excellent. I ordered the S700 from Amazon, and they sent me the S700P-K. I contacted them, and they said they screwed up, and would send the S700. Two days later, I received the same model, the S700P-K. Amazon apologized again and said their system must have incorrect information. So, I ordered it from Walmart, and today I got — you guessed it — the S700P-K. The S700 and S700P-K both have the analog hookups I need to connect it to my stereo. Should I just give up and keep one of the S700P-Ks? Will it work for playing my CDs?

A: Yes, the Panasonic S700P-K will play your CDs. The confusion is caused by the fact that the designation S700P-K is just a longer form of the model number for the S700. I don't know what the P stands for, but the K stands for black finish. If the suffix is S, it is the silver finish. Sometimes you will still see a K or S in the model number even when there is only one color available from the manufacturer.

Further complicating matters is unique model numbers given to products sold at Walmart and some warehouse clubs, which isolates them from price matching. For example, the standard model number for a Blu-ray player might be S300, but in some stores it will be the S301. It is the exact same device, but if another store has the S300 on sale, it won't have to be price-matched because the store sells "the S301."

I am sorry you had to go through all that, but you have the player you wanted, and it is sure to bring you lots of enjoyment. If in the future you are confused by model numbers, check the UPC number and do a search. You'll often discover two or more model numbers for one model.

Call waiting

Q: I have a job where I am on the phone frequently and need to take notes, so I need my hands free. I work in a medical field where privacy is required, so I can't use a speakerphone. I have earbuds that work for phone calls, as well as headphones, but I don't think they are ideal. Do you know of anything that might be more suitable for what I am doing?

A: You can get a Bluetooth telephone headset, just like the ones you see at call centers. I use the Tribit CallElite 81 (tribit.com) for phone calls and Zoom presentations where I must take notes, and I have been very happy with it. It has a 35-hour battery life and comes with a Bluetooth dongle so you can use it with computers without built-in Bluetooth. The CallElite 81 is only $69.99, which is very reasonable for a professional product such as this one.

