Q: I have a question regarding Bluetooth and wired speakers. I assume that with wired speakers, the receiver converts the digital version of the music to an analog signal and amplifies the signal with an analog amplifier. This results in a high-quality analog signal sent to the speakers for reproduction.

If a device is connected to a Bluetooth speaker, I assume it simply sends the digital version of the music to the speaker. The Bluetooth speaker then converts the digital signal to analog music using electronics and amplifiers of much lower quality than a receiver.

My main question: What are the tradeoffs between a Bluetooth speaker sound system and one with wired speakers? Second question: Can the average listener tell the difference between them?

A: You are largely correct when you describe the sound reproduction chains of a component system with wired speakers and a Bluetooth speaker.

Something to add to the component system description is that some sources, such as turntables, produce analog signals, as does a CD player if you use the analog outputs. If the receiver has a digital input and the CD player does, as well, then you can use a digital connection between the components. You also can send an analog signal to a Bluetooth speaker if it has an auxiliary input. Most of them do.

The main advantage to a Bluetooth speaker is that it's self-contained and usually portable. That also is one of the drawbacks because it is limiting in terms of expansion and overall system capability. If you have a system with wired speakers, it is easy to add source components (like turntables, CD players, etc.) or to change speakers to upgrade your system. With a Bluetooth speaker, what you have is what you get.

That being said, not all Bluetooth speakers have poor-quality electronics. Some have quite good signal processing and amplification and deliver excellent sound, often at very affordable prices.

Many modern receivers and amplifiers — especially home theater receivers and stereo receivers at the lower end of the price range — have analog amplifiers, but they are quite weak compared with the amplifiers of years past. Some receivers and amplifiers have digital amplifiers, which also vary in power output and sound quality compared with each other and with analog amplifiers. Many audiophiles prefer old-school analog amplifiers over the digital designs, but that is another discussion.

You often can tell the difference between a Bluetooth speaker and wired speakers just by looking at them. The wired speakers likely will be larger and have physical separation between them, usually 6 feet or more, which allows for more spacious sound and effective stereo imaging than you can achieve with a Bluetooth speaker.

As for differences in the sound, a very good Bluetooth speaker might have better tonal quality than an entry-level component system, but if you are spending over $500, then dollar-for-dollar the component system is going to come out ahead 99% of the time.

