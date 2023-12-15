This week I have a lot of great gift ideas under $100:

• The Amiro M2 LumoCube Portable LED Bag Mirror. This high-quality mirror with a rugged and stylish traveling case is perfect for grooming on-the-go, providing outstanding illumination and visibility in a single package with storage for cosmetics and grooming products. The mirror has great optical quality, and the USB-C rechargeable LED ring light provides multiple settings. Regularly $109.99, it is on sale for $89.99, and the coupon code Amiro15 reduces the price an additional 15%, to $76.49. (The code can be used to purchase other mirror models, as well.) See it and use the code at amirobeauty.com.

• Apple AirTag 4 Pack for $99.99: Keep track of your luggage and valuables with these innovative tags. (apple.com)

• Febfoxs 1080P Projector. Connect your computer, tablet, gaming console, cable box or Blu-ray player to the HDMI input to enjoy big-screen TV with this satisfying budget projector. Though it has the touted ability to connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, I found the wireless operation to be spotty and would only use HDMI. Sold on Amazon, it lists for $109.99, but there is a checkbox coupon that brings the price well under $100.

• Panasonic MultiShape, Available for $68 and up, the MultiShape handle converts into many different grooming and hygiene devices, including a sonic toothbrush, electric shaver and personal trimmer. (shop.panasonic.com)

• Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player. Add Smart TV functionality to any TV with Roku, the industry-leading streaming player. Even owners of non-Roku Smart TVs will benefit from its easy-to-use interface and the thousands of free channels. Listed at $39.99 but frequent sales reduce the price as low as $24.99. (roku.com)

• Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7" 32GB WiFi Android Tablet. Its $99.99 price tag makes this the nicest tablet you can get for under $100. It has crisp, colorful display and long battery life. (samsung.com)

• Soundcore Space One headphones. Listed at $99.99, the Space One offers excellent comfort, fine sound and extremely effective noise reduction that belie the low price. (soundcore.com)

• Tribit StormBox Flow. This $79.99 unit is the latest in Tribit's line of affordable speakers with true high-fidelity sound. (tribit.com)

Listen to this

Q: I read your column recommending the ZVOX AV100 TV speaker and visited zvox.com to purchase it. The AV100 is reduced from $129.99 to $89.99 by using the coupon code GIFT23.

On the website I saw the very similar AV120 TV Speaker on sale for $59.99 from $149.99 with no coupon code required. The AV120 has Bluetooth capability but only two levels of voice boost. The AV100 has six levels of voice boost, but no Bluetooth.

I am buying them for two older couples and one 20-something couple and would value your opinion.

A: I would get the AV100 for the older couples and the AV120 for the younger couple. The older couples will appreciate the extra levels of voice boost, and the younger couple will enjoy having Bluetooth for listening to music.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.