“Jessie Diggins’ warmup session was the full workout for all of the pro athletes that I had grown up with,” Smith said. “Her warmup was an hour and a half, and it was intense — and then they moved into their actual training. One time I’m next to her on exercise bikes, and we’re like 45 minutes in, and I’m dying, and she’s sitting there buying a condo in Boston on her phone. The modern sports world is a different animal.”