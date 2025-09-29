Dublin and London – The phrase kept resurfacing, like a Shakespearean turn of phrase or a limerick: “Gentle slagging.”
Early last week, in the pro shop at the Elm Park Golf Club in Dublin, assistant pro Eric Byrne said that Europeans preferred “gentle slagging” to the screamed vulgarities favored by too many U.S. Ryder Cup fans.
As the Ryder Cup played out on television screens in pubs around Dublin last weekend, the Europeans spent Friday and Saturday dominating and late Sunday celebrating. The Irish people surrounding so many American tourists never even resorted to “gentle slagging” — a friendly form of teasing.
They would cheer when a big putt went in. In the pub area of the Clayton Ballsbridge Hotel late Sunday night, when Irish hero Shane Lowry made the Cup-clinching putt, there was polite applause, none of it aimed at the many American football fans watching nearby.
Lowry’s reaction to his clincher also told a story. He didn’t gesture toward the fans who cursed and ridiculed him all week. He hadn’t choreographed an angry or nationalistic celebration. He leapt with joy, not sure exactly what to do with his extremities.
The Ryder Cup needs more civility, and more joy.
What we witnessed at Bethpage Black is similar to what we witnessed at Hazeltine National in 2016: Disgusting behavior by the American crowd.
The temptation is to say that such behavior doesn’t belong on any golf course for any reason, but we just witnessed a massive influx of Vikings and Steelers fans into Dublin and Croke Park. These rivals drank and dined in the same pubs, walked the same streets, shared the same stands, and I never heard a single negative word.