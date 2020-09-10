COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A man arrested in southern Norway suspected of involvement in a deadly terror attack in Paris 38 years ago was on Thursday remanded in custody for four weeks while the extradition is considered, a Norwegian newspaper reported.

The Oslo District Court considered that the man — a Norwegian citizen in his 60s who is suspected in the attack on a deli in the heart of the French capital's Jewish quarter that left six dead and 22 wounded — was at risk of fleeing or going into hiding, Dagbladet said.

The man, who was not identified, was arrested Wednesday by the Norwegian Police Security Service, or PST, in the town of Skien on a European arrest warrant.

PST spokeswoman Annett Aamodt said France sought the man who is a suspected of premeditated murder and attempted premeditated murder in connection with the attack at the packed restaurant "Jo Goldenberg."

Attackers throwing grenades burst into the deli on Aug. 9, 1982, and sprayed machine-gun fire.

Nearly 33 years after the attack, French authorities announced that international arrest warrants had been issued for the suspects, who are believed to have been members of the Abu Nidal Palestinian extremist group.

Dagbladet said the man arrived in Norway as an asylum-seeker in 1992. He has denied having been in Paris, but in 2016 he was reportedly identified by several witnesses.