Soto hits 2nd homer and Mets top lowly Twins 5-1

MINNEAPOLIS — Juan Soto hit his first home run since the opening weekend of the season and the New York Mets beat the slumping Minnesota Twins 5-1 on Monday night.
Pete Alonso and Luisangel Acuña had two hits apiece for the Mets, who have won nine of 11. Alonso delivered an early RBI single, and Acuña stole a base and scored twice while reaching safely three times from the No. 9 spot in the batting order.
Minnesota (5-12) finished with three hits on a damp and chilly evening and tied a season high with 13 strikeouts.
With the Mets up 3-1 in the seventh inning and a runner on, Soto drilled a changeup from Jorge Alcala into the front row of seats in right-center for his first home run since March 28 in Houston.
One inning earlier, Mark Vientos doubled home Alonso with the tiebreaking run. Vientos scored two batters later on a throwing error by reliever Justin Topa (0-1) to make it 3-1.
Clay Holmes (2-1) allowed just two hits while striking out eight in five innings for the Mets. He breezed through his first four frames, but two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases for Minnesota with no outs in the fifth. The Twins managed just one run on a sacrifice fly by Christian Vázquez.
Minnesota is hitting .203, the second-lowest mark in the American League.
Twins starter Joe Ryan needed 101 pitches to labor through five innings, allowing one run and striking out eight.