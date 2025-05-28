Soto falls deeper into slump with another hitless game in Mets' loss

NEW YORK — Juan Soto's numbers are getting ugly.
The slumping New York Mets slugger went hitless again Wednesday and failed to get the ball out of the infield in a 9-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox.
After signing a record $765 million contract in December as a free agent, Soto is batting a measly .224 with eight homers and 25 RBIs in 55 games during a turbulent first season with the Mets.
The four-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger winner was 0 for 4 with a walk and a strikeout Wednesday in a dreary performance that matched the weather. He was booed by a sparse crowd at Citi Field, where only a few thousand fans were on hand for a hastily rescheduled game.
With rain in the forecast Wednesday night, the first pitch was moved up six hours Tuesday to 1:10 p.m.
Soto is 0 for 16 since lacing a two-run double off the right-center fence Saturday in a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. And nothing seems to be going his way: He lost a hit on a chaotic play Tuesday night when he was called out for passing teammate Brandon Nimmo on the basepaths.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza expressed faith in Soto both before and after Wednesday's loss.
''Today was one of those days where he didn't hit the ball hard, but I thought his foundation — his lower half — was in a better position,'' Mendoza said.