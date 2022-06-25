DRAFT NIGHT DEALINGS

The Timberwolves entered the NBA draft Thursday with four picks – 19th, 40th, 48th and 50th.

They traded the 19th pick and a future second-rounder to Memphis for the 22nd and 29th picks.

At 22, they chose Auburn center Walker Kessler. The 29th pick was Kentucky guard TyTy Washington.

The Wolves traded the rights to Washington and second picks in 2025 and 2027 to the Rockets for the 26th pick, Duke wing Wendell Moore Jr.

The 40th pick went to Charlotte and the Wolves got the 45th pick (Memphis forward Josh Minott) and a second-round pick in 2023 in return.

The 48th pick went to Indiana in exchange for cash and a second-rounder in 2026.

The 50th pick was Italian Lega A guard Matteo Spagnolo.