Sorloth scores 4 goals in first half hour of Atletico's game against Real Sociedad

The Associated Press
May 10, 2025 at 7:44PM

BARCELONA, Spain — Alexander Sorloth has scored four goals in the first half hour of Atletico Madrid's game against Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday.

The Norway striker had a hat trick after scoring in the seventh, 10th and 11th minutes to the delight of the fans at Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid.

Sorloth got going when he volleyed in a cross from Pablo Barrios. He made it two with an angled shot just inside the far post, and Sociedad was left groggy when Jon Martín's clearance hit teammate Aritz Elustondo and fell for Sorloth to smash home.

Sorloth waited until the half-hour mark before he used one touch to control a pass by Samuel Lino before beating goalkeeper Alex Remiro to make it four goals.

