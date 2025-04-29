Soprano Elza van den Heever has nightmares from her disturbing portrayal of `Salome'

NEW YORK — Elza van den Heever's portrayal of Salome sticks to her when she leaves the Metropolitan Opera for a rented apartment on Manhattan's Upper West Side.
''Every night I wake up with the most disturbing nightmares, just random things that I dream and feel so real,'' the South African soprano said. ''There's just a tinge of darkness that's lying in my subconscious at the moment, and I wake up in a pool of sweat every single night with very, very weird, very strange things that I dream.''
Claus Guth's intense and disturbing production of ''Salome'' opens Tuesday night and runs through May 24, the Met's first new staging since 2004 of Strauss' adaptation of an Oscar Wilde play. The May 17 performance will be televised to theaters worldwide.
Based on the biblical story of the Jewish princess who was the daughter of Herodias and stepdaughter of Herod Antipas, ''Salome'' provoked a scandalous reaction to its 1905 premiere. It is best known for the seductive dance of the seven veils that the princess performs for her lecherous stepfather in exchange for a gift of her choosing: the head of St. John the Baptist on a silver platter.
Body doubles show a shattered psyche
An acclaimed German director making his Met debut at age 61, Guth updates the setting to Victorian time and supplements Salome with six body doubles at various stages of youth, in black velvet dresses with white lace surrounding the neck and black bows. Guth wanted them to resemble organ pipes when standing together. Their blank expressions bring to mind the Grady twins haunting the Overlook Hotel in Stanley Kubrick's ''The Shining.''
''It's one of my favorite movies,'' Guth said. ''Unconscious, I probably took something from there.''
Guth's staging was first announced by the Met in 2017 as a coproduction with Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre starring Anna Netrebko. It debuted at the Bolshoi in 2021 with Asmik Grigorian, after Netrebko decided the role wasn't right for her, and was to open the Met's 2021-22 season only to be pushed back because of the pandemic. Russia's attack on Ukraine prompted the Met to build its own sets.