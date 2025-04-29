Soprano Elza van den Heever has nightmares from her disturbing portrayal of `Salome'

''The first couple of weeks I was really struggling,'' she said. ''It was hard for me to find my voice within her concept, but once I did, I was 100% and I think the performance speaks for itself. That's not me being forced to do things that I don't want to do. That was me 100% in the concept and in the role as she envisioned it and doing it with full confidence and conviction. It was difficult to get there, but once I got there I was extremely proud of the work we did.''