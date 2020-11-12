‘The Life Ahead’

Sophia Loren, where have you been for the past decade? The Italian Oscar winner returns in her first feature film since the musical “Nine,” and let’s all give thanks she didn’t end her outstanding career with that dreck. “The Life Ahead” isn’t exactly revolutionary — not only is it a remake of the Simone Signoret drama “Madame Rosa,” but it’s also that foreign-film staple: an old person and a rascally-but-winsome-kid form an unlikely friendship. But Loren, 86, enlivens every scene with her fierce temperament and world-weary sadness. She plays a Holocaust survivor who rediscovers her humanity after reluctantly taking in a street thief. Netflix

Stand Up for Heroes

The pandemic won’t stop the 14th annual staging of this benefit concert, which has raised more than $55 million over the years for U.S. military veterans and their families. This year’s features Bruce Springsteen, Brad Paisley, Tiffany Haddish, Sheryl Crow, Ray Romano and other musicians and comedians. Jon Stewart will host this virtual presentation of the event cofounded by Bob Woodruff, an ABC news reporter injured in a roadside bombing on assignment in Iraq in 2006, and Prince Harry will make a special appearance. 7 p.m. Wed., ABC News Live, TikTok, Facebook, Cheddar, Twitch and Armed Forces Network

‘Jeopardy’

Alex Trebek left us a gift. Because his long-running game show is taped well in advance, the host banked a slew of episodes, enough to last through Christmas Day. “That’s what he wanted,” executive producer Mike Richards said in a message to viewers Monday. Trebek died of pancreatic cancer last weekend. 4:30 p.m. weekdays, KARE, Ch. 11

Activist Greta Thunberg in the documentary “I Am Greta.”

‘Save Tip’s’

A group of New Orleans music fans opened Tipitina’s in 1977 as a place for legendary pianist Professor Longhair to play. Now owned by members of the cool band Galactic, the landmark NOLA music room is holding a streaming “Save Tip’s” pandemic fundraiser. There will be three hours of performances, including historic footage of the Radiators featuring Gregg Allman, Preservation Hall Jazz Band featuring Allen Toussaint, Dr. John, Fats Domino and Professor Longhair as well as Willie Nelson, Big Freedia, Jon Batiste, Wilco, Trombone Shorty and many others. 8 p.m. Sat., free (donations for sweepstakes prizes), tipitinas.com

‘I Am Greta’

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg is profiled in this touching documentary that watches her blossom from a shy, lonely student into an international superstar. Despite her growth, she occasionally falls into funks, which director Nathan Grossman captures with great delicacy. By the end, you’ll feel differently about both climate change and the power of 15-year-old girls. Hulu

Sound Unseen Festival

Twin Cities music lovers’ favorite film fest took a virtual turn for its 21st annual run and continues through the weekend with highlights including local premieres of the Bowie biopic “Stardust” (5 p.m. Fri.), the Cuban drag-queen saga “Queens of the Revolution” and major rock docs on the Bee Gees and Frank Zappa (7 p.m. Fri. and 6 p.m. Sun., respectively), plus discussions with Kathy Valentine of the Go-Go’s about her new memoir (3 p.m. Sun.) and a lot more. Fest badges ($50) or individual tickets are available. SoundUnseen.com

‘We Are the Champions’

Like “Wide World of Sports,” this six-part series scans the globe to bring you the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. But there’s a twist. The games feature hot-pepper eaters, yo-yo twirlers, frog jumpers and dog dancers. Their triumphs won’t make ESPN highlights, but they’ll have you cheering from your couch. Rainn Wilson is superb as the play-by-play narrator. Starts streaming Tuesday on Netflix