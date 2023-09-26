ROME — Sophia Loren is expressing gratitude for all the affection she received following surgery needed after the film star fractured a hip and thigh bone in a bathroom fall, her agent said Tuesday.
Andrea Giusti quoted the actress, who is 89, as saying: ''I thank everyone for the closeness and affection that they are showing me. I am better, just have to do rehabilitation and give myself a period of rest.''
Loren had the surgery for the fractures on Sunday, the same day she fell in her villa near Lake Geneva.
The movie legend has lived in Switzerland for decades. Earlier this month, she appeared, looking radiant, with Italian designer Giorgio Armani in Venice at a fashion show.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Mandela's granddaughter Zoleka dies at 43. Her life was full of tragedy but she embraced his legacy
Zoleka Mandela, a granddaughter of Nelson Mandela and whose life was tangled up in addiction, a suicide attempt, a battle with cancer and the tragedy of losing two young children before she came back from the shadows to embrace his legacy, has died. She was 43.
World
Moscow court upholds 19-year prison sentence for Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny
A court in Moscow upheld a 19-year prison sentence Tuesday for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was convicted on charges of extremism in August.
World
Israel strikes militant sites in Gaza as unrest continues, no casualties
Israeli airstrikes hit several targets in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the country's military said, after Palestinian protesters flocked for the 12th straight day to the enclave's frontier with Israel — demonstrations that have devolved into violent clashes with Israeli security forces.
Variety
Donatella Versace slams Italian government's anti-gay policies from La Scala stage
Donatella Versace slammed the Italian government for what she described as anti-gay policies in a heartfelt and personal speech that referenced her late brother, Gianni Versace, while receiving a fashion award this weekend.
World
Serbia demands that NATO take over policing of northern Kosovo after a deadly shootout
Serbia's president demanded Tuesday to have a NATO-led peacekeeping force take over for the national law enforcement agency in northern Kosovo after a daylong shootout between armed Serbs and Kosovar police left one officer and three gunmen dead.