Soon no Pearl Harbor survivors will be alive. People turn to other ways to learn about the bombing

HONOLULU — Survivors of the 1941 Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor have long been the center of a remembrance ceremony held each year on the military base’s waterfront.
But today only 12 are still alive — all centenarians — and this year none were able to make the pilgrimage to Hawaii to mark the event Sunday.
That means no one who attended had firsthand memories of serving during the attack, which killed more than 2,300 troops and catapulted the U.S. into World War 2. The development is not a surprise and is an evolution of an ongoing trend. As survivors fade, their descendants and the public are increasingly turning to other ways of learning about the bombing.
‘’The idea of not having a survivor there for the first time — I just, I don’t know — it hurt my heart in a way I can’t describe,’’ said Kimberlee Heinrichs, whose 105-year-old father Ira ‘’Ike’’ Schab had to cancel plans to fly in from Oregon after falling ill.
Survivors have been present every year in recent memory except for 2020, when the Navy and the National Park Service closed the observance to the general public because of coronavirus pandemic health risks.
‘’I can still see what was happening.’’
The ceremony began with a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m. local, the same time the attack began on Dec. 7, 1941. Solemn rituals followed.
Fighter jets flew overhead in ‘’missing man formation," in which one jet peels off to symbolize those lost. Survivors typically present wreaths to honor the dead, though active duty troops have assumed this job in recent years. Survivors also would rise to salute active duty sailors who themselves salute as their ship passes the USS Arizona Memorial, which sits above submerged hull of the battleship sunk in the attack.