Sonny Gray strikes out 11, allows only 1 hit in dominant complete game as Cardinals blank Guardians

CLEVELAND — Sonny Gray allowed only one hit and struck out a season-high 11 for his first complete game since 2017 as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Cleveland Guardians 5-0 on Friday night.
Alec Burleson and Pedro Pagés homered, and Nolan Arenado had a pair of RBIs for the Cardinals, who bounced back after being shut out in their previous two games.
It is the seventh complete game of Gray's 13-year career and the 18th in the majors this season. It is also his fourth career shutout and first since 2015 when he was with the Athletics.
Gray — who threw 89 pitches, including 66 strikes — had double-digit strikeouts for the third time this season and 20th in his career.
Pagés and Burleson lined home runs off Cleveland starter Luis Ortiz (4-9) in the third inning. Pagés drove an elevated sinker over the left-field wall to lead off the frame and snap a 24-inning string where the Cardinals had not scored a run. Burleson connected for a two-run shot with two outs.
The Guardians were blanked for the second straight game. Toronto's Kevin Gausman threw eight innings of two-hit ball in the Blue Jays 6-0 win on Thursday.
Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez was not in the lineup due to a bruised right forearm.
