Mack Motzko, the 20-year-old son of Gophers men's hockey coach Bob Motzko, died of injuries suffered in a car crash Saturday night in Orono.

The University of Minnesota released a statement Sunday.

"We are devastated for Bob, Shelley, their family and all involved," athletic director Mark Coyle said in the statement. "This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we will do everything we can to support those affected. We ask for privacy for the families as they mourn the loss of loved ones."

Rink Live, an online hockey news and information outlet through Forum Communications, first reported the story, noting that at 11:47 p.m. Saturday, Orono police reported a fatal accident at the intersection of North Shore Drive and Bohns Point Road. The initial report had one person deceased at the scene and two others with serious injuries.

The Orono police department was expected to release more details Sunday afternoon.

"The National Collegiate Hockey Conference is incredibly heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Mack Motzko, son of former St. Cloud State head coach Bob Motzko," said the NCHC in a statement released on Twitter. "The Motzko family will always be part of the NCHC family. The Conference and member institutions send their condolences to Bob, Shelley, Ella, Beau and the entire Motzko family.''

St. Cloud Cathedral freshman forward Mack Motzko (18), the son of St. Cloud State men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko. Photo by Jeff Lawler, SportsEngine

Motzko graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 2020 and spent the 2018-19 school year at Minnetonka after his father was hired as Gophers coach. He returned to Cathedral as a senior. In the 2020-21 season, he played 14 games for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League, scoring two goals, and 25 games for the New Mexico Ice Wolves of the North American Hockey League, collecting four goals and four assists.

"The Stampede family is deeply saddened to learn the passing of former player Mack Motzko, son of former head coach Bob Motzko. The entire organization sends our deepest sympathies," said the Sioux Falls Stampede in a tweet. "Our thoughts & prayers go out to the Motzko family during a very difficult time."

Staff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this report.

Randy Johnson • 651-485-9155