Son arrested in killing of Vermont town official father, stepmother and stepbrother

Erica Crossman had told her husband's friend that she didn't feel safe with Crossman Jr. at the home and she was afraid to be there alone with him, according to the affidavit. She said she was scared that weekend because her husband was on-call for Green Mountain Power and could have to leave the house for work. The friend said he told her to have Crossman Sr. lock up all the guns in the house, the affidavit states.