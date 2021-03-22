ROCHESTER, Minn. — Police continue to search for a Rochester teen accused of shooting his father.

It happened Friday about 7:30 p.m. outside the Essex Park Apartments where the two live. According to police, the 41-year-old father was arguing with his 18-year-old son about finances.

The confrontation turned violent when the two went out into the parking lot, KTTC-TV reported. The son fired a handgun twice with one shot striking his father in the leg, police said.

The son then drove away. The father was taken to Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are recommending multiple felony charges, including second-degree assault and making terroristic threats.

___

Correction: Corrects to son shooting father per KTTC-TV.