There are 86,963 square miles in our winter wonderland. Four of the last 11 one-class state champions in boys’ basketball came from what’s basically a triangle of 2,056 square miles in southwest Minnesota: Sherburn (1970), south and east; Marshall (1963), north; Luverne (1964), south and west; and Edgerton (1960), 20 miles northeast of Luverne. Note to city folks: The large majority of those 2,056 square miles were farms. Rich, black soil made for growing down there.

Patrick Reusse,