Someone stole unreleased Beyoncé music from a car in Atlanta. What to know about the investigation

A choreographer and a dancer traveling with Beyoncé for her concerts in Atlanta left their rental car in a parking garage for an hour while grabbing a bite, then returned to find a broken window and both of their suitcases stolen.
They lost more than just clothing, sunglasses and headphones. According to an Atlanta police report, the thief also made off with thumb drives containing the singer's ''unreleased music.'' Police say they have identified a suspect, but they hadn't announced any arrests as of Tuesday.
Here's what we know about Beyoncé's stolen music.
The break-in and robbery
The theft was reported July 8, which was two days before Beyoncé kicked off four nights of concerts at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of tour of the U.S. and Europe in support of her Grammy-winning album, ''Cowboy Carter,''
Beyoncé's choreographer, Christopher Grant, and dancer Diandre Blue called police after dining at a restaurant at a retail complex a few miles (kilometers) east of the downtown Atlanta stadium.
They said their rented Jeep Wagoneer had been broken into while parked in a nearby garage. They had left it for about an hour after stopping to eat shortly after 8 p.m.
Among the things that were stolen were two suitcases, a pair of sunglasses, Apple headphones, two Apple laptops and five thumb drives, according to the police report.