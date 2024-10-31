Some US Muslims struggle to find a candidate they can tolerate supporting for president

Romman, had she given a speech, would have called for electing Harris and defeating Trump, while outlining demands, including for a cease-fire. She laments the rejection of the ''symbolic gesture'' of a speaker as a lost opportunity but says Trump would be ''so much worse'' for Palestinians. "I'm just frustrated because I'm sitting between two immovable entities, right? — the Harris campaign and the community,'' she said. ''Sometimes it feels like they're actually moving further away from each other.''