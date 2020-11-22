Q: I just heard that "Riverdale" will be back with a new season. What about "Roswell, New Mexico"?

A: "Roswell" will be a midseason offering on the CW, which in this case means around March or April 2021, or possibly later. Because of the pandemic's effect on production, the network delayed launching what would have been its fall lineup most years until early 2021. For example, among returning shows: "Batwoman," with new star Javicia Leslie, will be on Jan. 17; "All American" on Jan. 18, "Riverdale" and "Nancy Drew" on Jan. 20, "Legacies" on Jan. 21, "Charmed" on Jan. 24, "Black Lightning" on Feb. 8, and "The Flash" on Feb. 23. Besides "Roswell," shows held for midseason include "Supergirl," "In the Dark" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." And the network will have some new offerings, among them "Superman & Lois" (Feb. 23) and "Walker" (Jan. 21), a reboot of "Walker, Texas Ranger."

Election pre-emption

Q: CBS pre-empted the last two episodes of "Manhunt" (about the Atlanta Olympics bombing) recently for an election special. Are they going to finish showing these last two episodes in the miniseries?

A: Nov. 7 election coverage on TV came as news organizations declared that Joe Biden had won enough electoral votes to be the next president. (If you want to argue about the topic, this is not the place.) But the coverage pre-empted CBS' prime-time programming in just part of the country, with "Manhunt" still airing on the West Coast. As a result, the network has not so far announced plans to reshow the episodes. It has made them available online at CBS.com and streaming at the CBS All Access site.

