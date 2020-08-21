Severe Storm Threat Friday Night And Saturday



As a weak system passes through the region to begin the weekend, we will be watching the chance of showers and thunderstorms popping late Friday into Friday Night. It currently looks like there could be two batches of storms - one across northern Minnesota, and another across southern portions of the state.

A few of these storms could be on the strong side as we head through Friday Night with a Marginal Risk of severe weather in place. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.



Storms during the morning hours Saturday will eventually fade away, but by the early afternoon hours more storms could form in northeastern Minnesota, with more storms across eastern and southern Minnesota by the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Some of these storms could be strong as well as we head through Saturday and Saturday Night, with another Marginal severe risk in place. Large hail and damaging winds would once again be the main threats.

_______________________________________________

August Rain Through Thursday

Recent heavy rains have caused a surplus of at least 2-4" across portions of central and northern Minnesota so far this month. Through Thursday, St. Cloud saw their 13th wettest start to the month with International Falls seeing their ninth wettest start to August. Meanwhile, Rochester has observed their 22nd driest start to the month with rainfall 1.87" below average.

___________________________________________

Drought Update

Despite the recent heavy rain in portions of the state, we are still watching drought conditions. In fact, moderate drought crept into southwestern Minnesota this week, joining ongoing areas in west-central and northeastern portions of the state. As of the Thursday update, 10.5% of the state is in moderate drought conditions.

Drought Statistics:

Week To Week Comparison:

Meanwhile, there is an area of extreme drought across portions of Iowa, which covers about 6.2% of the state.

_______________________________________________

Storms Saturday - Staying Warm Through Wednesday

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

I’m expecting a bountiful harvest of tomatoes in my garden this year as my plants have been quite happy with the recent rain. So far this month some areas of northern and central Minnesota are running 2-4" above average. Through Thursday, St. Cloud is sitting at their 13th wettest start to the month with 4.75" of rain. In International Falls, 3.91” so far this month marks their ninth wettest start to August.

Not everyone has received the rain, however. As of the latest Drought Monitor update, portions of southeastern Minnesota are now in moderate drought, joining areas in west-central and northeastern Minnesota. The numbers released Thursday show 10.5% of the state in moderate drought conditions, with 26.8% of the state considered abnormally dry.

Storm chances continue today in southern and eastern Minnesota, but it won’t be an all-day wash out. Dry weather is expected Sunday through Wednesday in the Twin Cities with above average highs. A stronger cold front brings storms and cooler weather Wednesday Night into Thursday.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Early & late day storms. Wake up 69. High 86. Chance of rain 40%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Dry and sunny. Slightly cooler. Wake up 67. High 84. Chance of rain 10%. Wind NE 3-8 mph.

MONDAY: Passing clouds. Average high: 79F. Wake up 66. High 87. Chance of rain 0%. Wind S 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: Sticky and warm. A few late day clouds. Wake up 68. High 88. Chance of rain 0%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sweaty and sunny. Late night storm. Wake up 72. High 89. Chance of rain 20%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning storm. Decreasing clouds. Wake up 68. High 83. Chance of rain 20%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Blue skies with comfortable conditions. Wake up 61. High 79. Chance of rain 10%. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

August 22nd

1910: Daylight is dimmed in Duluth due to smoke from Rocky Mountain forest fires.

1870: Downpours across southern Minnesota produce 5 inches at Sibley, and 3.49 at Ft. Snelling. Much of the wheat crop is damaged.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

August 22nd

Average High: 80F (Record: 97F set in 1971)

Average Low: 61F (Record: 43F set in 1890)

Average Precipitation: 0.13" (Record: 3.32" set in 1914)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 22nd

Sunrise: 6:23 AM

Sunset: 8:06 PM

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 42 minutes and 54 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 54 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 13.5 Hours Of Daylight? August 27th (13 hours, 28 minutes, and 12 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 6:30 AM?: August 28th (6:31 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 8 PM?: August 26th (7:59 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

As we go into Saturday we will be watching the potential of some showers and storms across the state, as shown in the loop toward the beginning of the blog. I think the best chances of seeing rain in the Twin Cities will be early (before 10 AM) and later (~4-8 PM) in the day. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds to mainly sunny skies can be expected with highs in the mid-80s.

The best chances of showers and storms on Saturday will be in southern and eastern Minnesota, otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds can be expected across the state. Highs will range from the 70s up in the Arrowhead to around 90F in southwestern Minnesota.

These highs will be above average across the state Saturday - by up to 8F degrees in some locations. The average high in the Twin Cities for August 22nd is 80F.

We will see a slight cool down for Sunday behind the system that brings us our storms Friday Night and Saturday, but temperatures will quickly rebound into the mid and upper 80s for the first half of the work week. There's the chance we could see some low 90s in the Twin Cities.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

As we look toward the first day of the weekend, a boundary draped over the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic with tropical moisture will lead to more rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce heavy rainfall. A frontal boundary in the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes will also produce some storms. Rain will be possible in the Pacific Northwest, and some afternoon storms are possible in portions of the Desert Southwest.

The heaviest rain through Sunday is expected along the northern and eastern Gulf coasts, where multiple rounds of rain could lead to tallies of 1-3" in some locations. Some heavier rain is also expected to fall in the Mid-Atlantic, upper Midwest, and Pacific Northwest.

_______________________________________________

Latest On The Tropics

Tropical Depression Thirteen strengthened into Tropical Storm Laura Friday morning and was sitting near the Leeward Islands late Friday afternoon. Some slow strengthening is possible over the next few days as the system passes near the Greater Antilles, with additional strengthening once the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico. This system could threaten the northern Gulf Coast next week as a tropical storm or hurricane.

Tropical Depression Fourteen did not strengthen during the day Friday as it moved away from Honduras. The system will near the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend, moving into the Gulf of Mexico during the second half of the weekend. Some strengthening is expected, and it could become a hurricane early next week. Despite this, strong winds aloft will likely lead to weakening (potentially significantly) before a potential landfall along the Texas coast next week.

_______________________________________________

Google Expands Its Fire-Tracking Tools—and Just in Time

More from WIRED: "In case 2020 wasn’t apocalyptic enough, more than 370 wildfires broke out across Northern California this week, with 26 of them requiring state attention and a few of them even resulting in evacuations. Meanwhile, Colorado’s Pine Gulch blaze is one of the largest in the state’s history. Things are also likely to get worse: Experts predict an above-average risk of wildfires in the northwestern US for this month and September. Which is why Google’s latest update to Maps and Search is especially timely. The company said today it’s launching a new wildfire boundary map in its Maps app and in Google Search, one that crunches data from government agencies and its own Google Earth Engine to offer hourly updates. Searching for things like “CZU Lightning fires” or the more general “California wildfires” will send people to a results page with a three-part module. One section shows the boundaries of the fire, another offers safety tips, and the third lists resources for evacuation information."

750 million genetically engineered mosquitoes approved for release in Florida Keys

Let's release more mosquitos - what could possibly go wrong? More from CNN: "A plan to release over 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes into the Florida Keys in 2021 and 2022 received final approval from local authorities, against the objection of many local residents and a coalition of environmental advocacy groups. The proposal had already won state and federal approval. "With all the urgent crises facing our nation and the State of Florida — the Covid-19 pandemic, racial injustice, climate change — the administration has used tax dollars and government resources for a Jurassic Park experiment," said Jaydee Hanson, policy director for the International Center for Technology Assessment and Center for Food Safety, in a statement released Wednesday."

'Unprecedented' ice loss as Greenland breaks record

More from the BBC: "Scientists say the loss of ice in Greenland lurched forward again last year, breaking the previous record by 15%. A new analysis says that the scale of the melt was "unprecedented" in records dating back to 1948. High pressure systems that became blocked over Greenland last Summer were the immediate cause of the huge losses. But the authors say ongoing emissions of carbon are pushing Greenland into an era of more extreme melting."

_______________________________________________

- D.J. Kayser