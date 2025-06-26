Some sniffer dogs at the Club World Cup outfitted with booties to protect their paws from the heat

''Every dog team is different and there are different requirements; their precursors are different. However, we go by the seven-second rule. If us humans can't put our human backside or our hand on the concrete for longer than seven seconds without pulling it off, then we require dog booties to go on,'' said Cody Schwartz, manager of 3DK9 Detection Services, the private company providing the K9 teams at the stadium. The company also contracts with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.