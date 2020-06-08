WASHINGTON – It was one thing in 2016 for top Republicans to take a stand against Donald Trump: He wasn’t likely to win, the thinking went, and there was no ongoing conservative governing agenda that would be endangered.

The 2020 campaign is different. Opposing the sitting president of your own party means putting policy priorities at risk such as appointing conservative judges, sustaining business-friendly regulations and cutting taxes — as well as incurring the volcanic wrath of Trump.

But, far sooner than they expected, growing numbers of prominent Republicans are debating how far to go in revealing that they won’t back his re-election — or might even vote for Democrat Joe Biden. They’re feeling a fresh urgency because of Trump’s incendiary response to the police protests, atop his mishandling of the pandemic, according to people who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Former President George W. Bush won’t support Trump’s re-election, and Jeb Bush isn’t sure how he’ll vote, say people familiar with their thinking. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah won’t back Trump and is deliberating whether to again write in his wife, Ann, or cast another ballot this November. And Sen. John McCain’s widow, Cindy, is almost certain to support Biden but is unsure how public to be about it because one of her sons is eyeing a run for office.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell announced Sunday that he will vote for Biden, telling CNN that Trump “lies about things” and Republicans in Congress won’t hold him accountable. Powell, who voted for former President Barack Obama, as well as Hillary Clinton, said he was close to Biden politically and socially and had worked with him for more than 35 years. “I’ll be voting for him,” he said.

None of these Republicans voted for Trump in 2016, but the reproach of big Republican names carries a different weight when an incumbent president and his shared agenda with Senate leaders are on the line.

GOP leaders like former Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner won’t say how they will vote, and some Republicans who are already disinclined to support Trump are weighing whether to go beyond backing a third-party contender to openly endorsing Biden. Retired military leaders, who have guarded their private views, are increasingly voicing their unease.

Biden intends to roll out his “Republicans for Biden” coalition later in the campaign, after fully consolidating his own party, according to Democrats familiar with the planning.

The public expressions of opposition to Trump from parts of the Republican and military establishment have accelerated in recent days over his repeated calls for protesters to be physically constrained, “dominated,” as he put it, and his administration’s order to forcefully clear the streets outside the White House so he could walk out for a photo opportunity. His conduct has convinced some leaders that they can no longer remain silent.

Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’ blistering criticism of Trump this past week by Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski that she is “struggling” with whether to vote for Trump have intensified the soul-searching taking place, forcing a number of officials to reckon with an act that they have long avoided: saying out loud that Trump is unfit for office.

“This fall, it’s time for new leadership in this country — Republican, Democrat or independent,” said William McRaven, the retired Navy admiral who directed the raid that killed Osama bin Laden. “President Trump has shown he doesn’t have the qualities necessary to be a good commander in chief.”

McRaven, in an interview on the 76th anniversary of D-Day, noted that those wartime leaders inspired Americans with “their words, their actions and their humanity.”

In contrast, he said, Trump has failed his leadership test. “As we have struggled with the COVID pandemic and horrible acts of racism and injustice, this president has shown none of those qualities,” McRaven said. “The country needs to move forward without him at the helm.”

Trump won election in 2016 despite a parade of Republicans and retired military officers who refused to support him. Far more current GOP elected officials are publicly backing Trump than did four years ago. Among his unwavering supporters are GOP leaders like Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, and past foes like Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham. And polls today indicate that rank-and-file Republicans are squarely behind the president, although that is in part because some Republicans who can’t abide Trump now align with independents.

Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida has donated millions of dollars to GOP candidates, served as Bush’s ambassador to the Vatican and hasn’t voted for a Democrat in decades.

But Rooney, who is not seeking re-election, said he is considering supporting Biden in part because Trump is “driving us all crazy” and his handling of the virus led to a death toll that “didn’t have to happen.”