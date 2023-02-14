Following years of pandemic living, homeowners are looking to turn their living spaces into sanctuaries — no space more so than the bathroom. From colorful sinks to decorative lighting, designers are going all out this year to make the bathroom a place of comfort, luxury and style.

Colorful sinks

Bold color is making a comeback this year in more ways than one, according to Forbes. Expect to see a lot more vibrant hues in the bathroom for 2023.

"A big trend we are seeing in bathrooms are nontraditional, colorful sinks. Using a bright color for a powder room sink is one of the best ways to maximize the design and truly elevate a small space," Hollis LaPlante and Jordyn Grohl of Hollis Jordyn Design told Forbes. "We love to pair a colorful sink with a bold paint for the walls, which adds even more drama and creates a jewel box in the bathroom."

Decorative lighting

Lighting is a wonderful way to bring a new personality to your living space. For 2023, designers are using it to redefine the bathroom aesthetic.

A bathroom painted in Behr’s 2023 Color of the Year, Blank Canvas, features decorative sconces.

"From pendants to sconces and ornate ceiling lights, bathroom spaces have become prime spaces for showcasing decorative lighting," interior designer Sarah Barnard told Good Housekeeping. "Beautiful bathroom lighting can contribute to a soothing atmosphere and offer a sculptural element while still supporting the room's functionality."

Combining the old with the new

Vintage is back in a big way this year, and bathroom design is taking advantage of the phase. According to New York-based designer David Frazier, antiques are finding their way into the bathroom more and more this year.

"We are seeing some interesting trends in bathroom design lately, especially when it comes to incorporating antique furniture in lieu of millwork, and we are also installing art above bathroom vanities, leaving mirrors to be placed in more creative ways," he told Veranda.

Patterned drapery

From the kitchen to the bathroom, patterned drapery is expected to be a big hit this year. Interior designer Lila Malone told the Spruce that it all comes down to texture.

"Because bathrooms are generally made up of all hard surfaces — tile, stone, plumbing, hardware, and mirrors — adding a layer of texture and pattern with window treatments can really soften the space and add some warmth to an otherwise cold room," she said.